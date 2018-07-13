Dallas police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Pleasant Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A suspect dead after being shot by officers after a short police chase. This happened near the 9300 block of Haven Cove Drive, near Pleasant Grove.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said five DPD officers were involved in the incident. Hall confirmed that no police officers were injured in the shooting.

Police say the chase ended after the suspect drove his car into a nearby creek. After a confrontation with officers, the suspect raised a gun at officers and that's when they shot him.

Police continue to investigate the incident.