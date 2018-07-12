Police arrest man suspected of exposing himself in Garland thrift shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - Garland police have arrested a man they say exposed himself to children inside a Garland thrift shop.

Police took 63-year-old Eduardo Rafael Rodriguez into custody Wednesday. He is currently in the Garland Jail with no bond.

Officers responded Monday to reports of a man exposing himself at a thrift store in the 800 block of West Miller Road. Witnesses told police the man exposed his genitals to several shoppers, including children.

Rodriguez is charged with Indecency with a Child - Exposing, which is a third degree felony.