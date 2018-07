Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - Police have identified the man in the video as 40-year-old Shaun Leo Gates. He is the man shot by police after terrorizing a Garland shopping center with machetes on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Gates was shirtless when he was seen swinging two large knives, striking vehicles as they passed by. After a confrontation between Gates and an officer, Gates was shot by the officer and died at the scene.

No police officers or other civilians were injured in the incident.