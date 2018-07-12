Elon Musk pledges to help fix water crisis in Flint, Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLINT, MI -- There could be hope on the horizon for residents in Flint, Michigan still living with contaminated water. Billionaire and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, says he's pledging to pay to secure clean water for the whole area.

Back in 2014, the state of Michigan changed its source of water supply, and because of this, lead began to contaminate the water flowing into Flint. Despite the city replacing pipes, donations from all over the country, and the state saying the city's water is up to standards according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, lead contaminated water is still flowing from faucets, preventing people from consuming it.

Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday saying he plans to organize a weekend in Flint in order to add filters to houses in need.

You’re right on both counts. Most houses in Flint have safe water, but they’ve lost faith in govt test results. Some houses are still outliers. Will organize a weekend in Flint to add filters to those houses with issues & hopefully fix perception of those that are actually good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

On the other hand, the city's public information officer says Musk hasn't contacted the city.

This potential act of kindness follows Musk's attempt to use a "kid-sized" submarine in an effort to save the Thai soccer team who were trapped in a cave, but his proposal was rejected.

As of now, Flint's water crisis has yet to be completely solved and after four years, something needs to be done.

The question is, who will do that something?