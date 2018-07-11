Representatives from ‘Married at First Sight’ series stops by Dallas to give away free marriage licenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Falling in love is free, but getting married isn't!

So, one Lifetime tv network series recognizes that and wants to help. The reality show Married at First Sight stopped in Dallas Tuesday to help couples tie the knot!

Representatives from the company were out giving away free marriage licenses to the first 70 couples who stopped by.

There was live music, free dance lessons, and a professional photographer to capture the special day. On top of that, they gave out free mini wedding cakes, restaurant gift cards, and certificates for overnight stays in honeymoon suites.

For one local couple, all of the freebies were just what they needed. "We had no idea it was happening. Somebody met us inside the building," Irving resident Christopher Doleon said. "God just worked it out that way. It wasn't exactly planned."

Any expense taken away will definitely be beneficial for Doleon and his fiance, because they're about to start a family. "We have a baby on the way, so that's our focus right now; And our careers, and building our life together, our communication, and our relationship," Doleon said.

Now, they can focus more on what really matters: Love.

According to a new study, that's all you need for a happy marriage, not the fancy wedding. In fact, the less you spend leading up to saying 'I do', the better.

Two economics professors surveyed 3,000 married people and found certain characteristics increase the likelihood of divorce; specifically expensive engagement rings and weddings.

It's not all bad news when it comes to big spenders, though. Research also showed that nice honeymoons help lower the chance of divorce.

This is just proof that good or bad, for richer or poorer, money matters!