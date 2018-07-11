Neighborhood Credit Union surprises Arlington woman with $10k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- How would you react if you were given a check for $10,000?

Neighborhood Credit Union surprised their quarterly price savings giveaway winner by giving her a very large check for practicing good saving habits.

“Our winner, we’re kind of keeping it a secret because she doesn’t realize she’s won," Francis Santana from Neighborhood Credit Union said. "She knows that we’re visiting her this morning but she has no idea what she’s won."

Inez Mackie was this quarter's giveaway recipient and she was surprised alright!

Congratulations on your fat check Miss Mackie!