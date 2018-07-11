Movie in the making for Thailand trapped soccer team?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND -- It hasn't even been a full 24 hours and the Thai boys soccer team that was trapped in a cave may already be getting a movie made about their story!

Arizona based Christian film studio-Pure Flix Films is seeking for the rights of this made-for-TV act and is promising major Hollywood A-list stars.

If that wasn't enough, officials are now saying Thailand's longest cave will be turned into a "world-class tourist attraction." Though, if you visit, you may not wanna go too far in. As you know, the twelve boys and their soccer coach were trapped in the cave for three weeks with little to no food before they were rescued. And get this, just hours after the boys were rescued, the main pump used to clear passages failed flooding the whole area!

Talk about a close call!

In a Facebook post, The Thailand Government expressed gratitude for all the support. The post reads, "We would like to express our gratitude for all that you have done. We are most grateful for your support. Thank you for taking the time to help us, we really do appreciate it. From the bottom of our Thai hearts."

The situation has also grabbed the attention of the powers that be at the World Cup! That's right! FIFA has invited the boys to the attend The World Cup finals! Unfortunately, they will not be able to travel for Sunday's game due to health concerns and possible complications while traveling. But besides that, authorities say the young men are in good mental and physical condition.

Certainly a happy ending to a drama filled story!