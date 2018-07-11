It’s free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- July 11th, other wise known as 7-Eleven, and you know what that means!

If you guessed free Slurpees, you guessed right!

Every year people pack into 7-Elevens all over the country patiently waiting to indulge in a free small Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"I think it's an amazing give back to the community and to give back tot the supporters and those that love 7-eleven," one customer said.

Now this is not to be confused with 7-Eleven's bring your own cup day. Remember, you can only get a small!

Free Slurpee day started in 2002 to the celebrate the stores birthday, and this year makes 91 years!

The company is expected to give away an estimated nine million free Slurpees.

Hey, this might not be such a bad idea since the Texas heat doesn't seem to leaving anytime soon.