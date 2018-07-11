Irving police officer’s quick reaction stops him from getting hit by driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- An Irving police officer took the phrase "the great escape" to a other level.

In a video, the Irving Police Department shared on Twitter you see a motorcycle officer narrowly miss getting hit by a driver.

This is body cam footage of a near miss involving one of our motorcycle officers whose bike was hit during a traffic stop on the side of Hwy 114. Fortunately, there were no injuries but this illustrates the importance of the state's #MoveOver law. pic.twitter.com/9rB80HJVlA — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) July 11, 2018

Officer Sam Hall's body cam was rolling as he was making a traffic stop on Highway 114. He saw a car coming his way, full speed ahead.

"I saw the vehicle come over, but it didn't become real until I heard the tires locking up and seeing the smoke," Hall said.

Luckily he was a fast thinker and able to hop the railing to avoid getting hit. His motorcycle on the other hand, not so much.

"It was definitely disheartening to see my motorcycle in pieces on the freeway,but you know I rather it be that than one of us get hurt."

Cops say this is why it's so important to remember the move over law.

"Our main message is for people to pay attention and by paying attention give you the opportunity to obey the law by slowing down or moving over," Hall said.

Glad this officer has quick reflexes, and all of us need to remember to slow down because a situation like this, could have ended much worse!