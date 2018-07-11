Hyperloop is making its way to Dallas, but not nearly as fast as it travels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- We haven't quite seen the flying cars, yet. But, the next best thing could be making an appearance soon.

Texas was chosen for a groundbreaking Hyperloop! When you consider how big the state is, this new transportation system is quite impressive. It can take you across most of Texas in minutes.

The levitating pod can even travel about 700 miles per hour. The idea comes from a Fortune 500 company full of engineers, architects, planners, and economists who really want to revolutionize travel.

Texas professionals think we have the perfect blueprint for this innovative system.

"Our region has been really progressive in looking at how do we transport people and goods around the region, to bringing that quality of life issue, as well as the efficient movement of things. So, this is just another form of technology I think could really help us relieve some of the congestion, of course," said Rob Franke, Cedar Hill Regional Transportation Council.

Texas beat out 10 other states chosen as finalists for the pilot, or should we say conductor?

The hope is that this could be a reality in 2021. But, can we really trust that construction in Texas could achieve something as massive as this in three years?

If you think about it, I-35 has been a never ending work zone and no one's heard much else about the Texas bullet train we were promised.

So, until we see this Hyperloop, we can at least be grateful for the ole' trolley getting us around downtown Dallas.

It's the little things, right?