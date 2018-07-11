Dallas woman offering reward for dog lost after car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- One woman's near death experience has turned into a cry for help.

24-year old Reagan Elam was driving down 635 when she tried to avoid a lane divider, but she over-corrected and flipped her truck.

Dallas firefighters ended up pulling Reagan out of the wreckage safely, but her dog Nyla disappeared.

"We're just concerned somebody took the dog, maybe they don't realize that we're looking for the dog, and they thought it was the right thing at the time to take the dog from the scene," Reagan's mom, Michelle Jones, said.

Nyla is a 3-year old Chihuahua, Dachshund, and Pit Bull mix.

Now, Reagan has taken to social media to ask anyone and everyone to keep their eyes peeled, and is offering a reward for her fur baby's safe return home.

"No questions asked. I'm not trying to press charges, I'm not angry, I just think there are enough dog lovers that all of us can be vigilant and help us return Nyla back home," Michelle said.

If you have any info on Nyla's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the family by emailing md_jones1@yahoo.com.