Dallas gets super-digital with DART’s new D-Link electric buses

DALLAS - Mass transit in Dallas is getting super-digital with their new D-Link electric buses. DART's seven new zero-emission buses were partially funded by a $7,600,000 grant.

"It's designed to restore an hour's worth of energy usage in five minutes, during the layover when the bus comes in from doing it's route... By doing that, the bus will run 24 hours a day on battery," bus company founder Dale Hill said.

The batteries on those buses charge in less than 10 minutes! They are expected to save DART about $300,000 to $400,000 on fuel.