Suspect dead in officer involved shooting in Garland

An officer involved shooting has left a suspect dead in Garland on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a shirtless guy holding two large knives was making a ruckus outside of a spa off I-30 and Bass Pro Drive.

"The reports were that the subject was swinging these knives at vehicles passing by in the roadway and also in the parking lot, possibly striking the cars as well as the buildings," Pedro Barineau of the Garland Police Department said.

After a confrontation between the knife-weilder and an officer, the suspect was shot and killed on scene.

No officers or other civilians were injured in the incident.