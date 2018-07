Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- While she isn't sure what to think about the whole vegan lifestyle, Blythe Beck has been doing some research on it. She's the head chef and owner of Pink Magnolia in Oak Cliff.

Beck says going vegan is a hot trend right now.

She started thinking about how to make food taste good after her brother announced he is a vegan and he's coming for a visit!

Beck says it is important to learn how to season and spice food as well as use the right oils to add a good texture.