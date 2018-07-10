‘Sleep divorce’ solving some couple’s bedroom woes, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Married couples are always working to find the secret to a happy healthy marriage. What many of them don't know is, they might just find that answer in the bedroom.

Before you ask, NO, it's not what you think!

Actually, it's what experts are calling 'sleep divorce.' It's when you and your partner sleep in separate beds, or even separate rooms.

"When you start getting sleep-deprived, you start making bad decisions, you're not in the best mood. You're certainly not the most well-liked person to be around. Which, in turn means, as a couple it makes things a lot harder," family attorney Jim Mueller said.

A new study done by the bedding company Slumber Cloud said that nearly half of Americans admit to wanting a sleep break-up!

The research asked 2,000 people who live with their partner for their opinions. From the looks of the results, the bedroom is much more problematic than maybe it should be.

In fact, 19% of them even said their partner was the primary cause for their lack of sleep. And 32% said they spend the night fighting over the covers. Then, 51% said they aren't thermally compatible with their partners.

Ironically enough, the people who sleep together said they had the happiest relationships -- 58% of couples who sleep together rated their relationship happiness a 10 out of 10.

Maybe they just like to fight over the bed so they can make up afterwards? Who knows?

Regardless, sleeping is only a third of your day, anyway.

"If you wake up in the morning in different beds, that doesn't mean that you don't love the other person. You've got all day long to show how much you love that person and what you're willing do and all that stuff. It just means that, that's what works for you," Mueller said.