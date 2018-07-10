Seagoville Army Reserve base put on lockdown after reports of shots fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bit of a scare at an army reserve base in Seagoville Tuesday after reports of a shot being fired. A lockdown was in effect for sheriffs deputies to check out the scene.

"We arrived, started clearing out the buildings, along with Seagoville PD and other law enforcement, and were unable to find an active shooter or anybody injured at the site," Seagoville sheriff said.

But, they did find a bullet fragment inside one of the buildings.

"They don't know yet if it was today, or another day, but they did hear shot fired according to what the phone call said."