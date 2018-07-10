Irving & Coppell crews rescue man trapped in trench

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - A construction worker is thankful to be alive after being trapped in a collapsed trench for a few hours. It happened Monday afternoon in Irving.

The man, a construction worker, was alone in a trench when the walls collapsed, trapping him below ground.

"We had workers this morning working on a drainage pipe that was about 4 to 5 feet deep. Heard a noise, heard a collapse it was on him before they could evacuate the area," Irving Assistant Fire Chief J. Taylor said.

Irving and Coppell fire crews were able to free the man and take him to a hospital.