Harley Quinn Spinsanity: Six Flags Over Texas debuts new ride in Arlington

Summer family vacations and amusement parks certainly go hand in hand, and if you are thinking about your next big ride adventure - Texas has some of the best ones in the nation!

Now there's a new one that will surely also be at the top the list! It's called "Harley Quinn Spinsanity!"

The new ride is the new addition to Six Flag's Gotham city sitting right next to The Joker ride. It takes you 70 feet into the air while riders experience weightlessness. It twists forward and backwards with unpredictable spins that are based off of weight distribution, making each ride different each time.

Membership and Season Pass holders can ride Harley Quinn Spinsanity this week, and is open to he general public on Saturday!