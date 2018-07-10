Dallas Mayor Rawlings previews annual Back to School Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Who knew that free books could make you want to sing and dance?

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is playing summertime Santa as he kicked off pre-registration for his annual back to school fair.

Some parks and recreation campers in Dallas got a sneak peek at what this year's drive may look like.

It's safe to say, these kids are ready to head back to class.

Organizers say the fair will have everything from free school supplies to free haircuts.

This year, it's open to anyone who's a Dallas ISD student and any student who lives in the City of Dallas and receives federal assistance.

The fair will be on August 3rd, but the mayor has a huge list of pre-registration events here so you're all set the day of the big event.