Cowboys’ Marquez White faces felony charge in Plano road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White is facing a felony charge after a road rage incident in Collin County.

White is accused of flashing a gun at another driver back in October of 2017. He was arrested last month and charged by the Collin County District Attorney's Office. White said in a statement he drew a weapon after feeling threatened during the incident.

White spent the 2017 season on the Cowboys' practice squad.

Authorities in Collin County say the road rage investigation is ongoing.