Workers in care of dying stroke victim accused of making Snapchat video titled ‘The End’

JEFFERSON, Ga. – Police arrested three employees of a Georgia assisted living facility after they allegedly made a Snapchat video titled “The End” while in a room with a dying stroke victim, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police arrested 19-year-old Lizeth Jocelyn Cervantes Ramirez, 21-year-old Jorden Lanah Bruce and 21-year-old Mya Janai Moss, who all face charges of exploiting an elderly and disabled person.

The three women, who were employees of Bentley Senior Living in Jefferson, were supposed to be monitoring a 76-year-old woman until a hospice worker showed up. Instead, they ignored her and recorded the Snap story, according to the paper, in which the victim does not appear.

“One of them was smoking a vape pen. They were using profanities and (making obscene hand gestures) at the camera,” a Jefferson Police Department detective told WSB-TV.

Another Bentley employee noticed what was happening and reported the trio, police said, leading to their June 22 arrest.

Moss and Bruce were both released on bond, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took custody of Ramirez.