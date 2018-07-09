Win tickets to see Sugarland in concert!

Watch NewsFix at 5PM from July 9 – 13 for a chance win tickets to see Sugarland!
We’re giving away a pairs of tickets and a grand prize with tickets and more to see Sugarland at Verizon Theater on July 20!
How to enter
Watch NewsFix at 5PM everyday from July 9-13 for the keyword of the day. To enter, just text the keyword to 330033 or click HERE to enter online.
Prizes
Ticket Giveaway (Watch and enter July 9 – 12)
2 – Tickets
Grand Prize (Watch and enter to win July 13)
4 – Tickets
1 – Audio Technica Turntable
1 – Sugarland Still The Same CD