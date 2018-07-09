Win tickets to see Sugarland in concert!

Watch NewsFix at 5PM from July 9 – 13 for a chance win tickets to see Sugarland!

We’re giving away a pairs of tickets and a grand prize with tickets and more to see Sugarland at Verizon Theater on July 20!

How to enter

Watch NewsFix at 5PM everyday from July 9-13 for the keyword of the day. To enter, just text the keyword to 330033 or click HERE to enter online.

Prizes

Ticket Giveaway (Watch and enter July 9 – 12)



2 – Tickets

Grand Prize (Watch and enter to win July 13)



4 – Tickets

1 – Audio Technica Turntable

1 – Sugarland Still The Same CD