Twitter drops the hammer on millions of fake and suspicious account

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- If you aren't a heavy tweeter, you better get on it because Twitter has starting exing accounts they think are fake.

Twitter is targeting accounts that seem suspicious. The social media company claims the amount of deleted accounts since October has more than doubled. They say part of the crackdown came after the use of fake accounts by Russians during the 2016 U.S. Presidential election was revealed with over 200,000 tweets being deleted.

Between the months of May and June, at least 70 million accounts have been whacked. The powers-that-be at Twitter don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Even President Trump chimed in from his Twitter account, saying, "Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace. Will that include the failing New York Times and the Washington Post.... They will both be out of business in 7 years!"

The company has even taken their tactics so far as to buy fake accounts during a secret project called "operation megaphone" to truly see the purpose of these accounts.

Twitter has had a constantly revolving battle against bot trolls, but that hasn't stopped the growth of users over the years.

Maybe now we can see who's really behind these Twitter fingers!