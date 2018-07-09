Texans have about a month left to submit claims of gas price gouging during Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - You've got just about a month left to submit your claims if you think you were a victim of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey. Across the state of Texas, 48 gas stations have been ordered to refund about a $160,000 to customers-- and 39 of those are right here in North Texas!

"Back when Hurricane Harvey hit, Texans were paying roughly between 2.50 and 2.60 on average for a gallon of regular gasoline. So the Texas Attorney General's office indicated that $3.99 and over was certainly price gouging,"

A station in Garland was amongst the hardest hit, being ordered to pay back the most, at nearly $15,000.

Victims can visit TexasAttorneyGeneral.gov to fill out and submit claims. You have until September 10.

Payouts are expected to be given out by the end of this year.