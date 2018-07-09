Texan and The CW’s Supernatural star Jensen Ackles partners with TxDot on ‘Talk, Text, Crash’ campaign

Texas native and The CW’s Supernatural star, Jensen Ackles, has partnered with TxDOT’s Talk, Text, Crash campaign that aims to bring awareness to texting and driving.

According to TxDOT, one in five accidents involve distracted driving, a ratio that hasn’t changed in the past three years.

“In 2017, the total number of reportable motor vehicle traffic crashes on Texas roads was 537,475,” TxDOT’s website says. “Of those, 100,687 or 19% involved distracted driving (driver distraction, inattention or cellphone use). The 100,687 crashes in Texas resulted in 444 deaths and 2,889 serious injuries.”

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness to Texans of the dangers involved with distracted driving and to put away their phones.