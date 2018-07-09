Off-duty police officer shoots alleged robbers at Fort Worth Whataburger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Two suspects are in jail this morning after allegedly robbing a Whataburger in front of a witness who happened to be an off-duty police officer stopping food.

This happened Sunday morning at the Whataburger on White Settlement Road in Fort Worth. According to police, two men were armed when they held up the restaurant. The off-duty officer witnessed the robbery from the parking lot; during a confrontation outside the restaurant as the suspects were leaving, the officer shot them.

Police say the men managed to run away, even though they were wounded, but were arrested shortly after. The off-duty officer was not hurt.