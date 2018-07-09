New hot line opened in Dallas to help unsheltered & homeless

DALLAS – A new hot line has been opened in Dallas for people who need help finding shelter and housing. Calls coming in from the street, shelters, safe havens and transitional housing, jails, and hospitals can now go through the Homeless Crisis Helpline (1-800-411-6802) and connect to the best resources to meet their needs.
The Homeless Crisis Helpline, announced Monday, is part of Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.
Calls to the helpline, which are toll-free, will be routed by situation.
- Actively fleeing domestic violence – Family Place;
- 17 or younger – Promise House
- 18 or older with a child under the age of 18 – Family Gateway
- 18 or older and without children – The Bridge Homeless Recover Center
- Collin County – Assistance Center of Collin County
- Veterans – Veterans Affairs (VA)
- Not in need of emergency shelter – 211
- All other calls go to a helpline director
MDHA’s new helpline is part of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Coordinated Access System (CAS), required at the heart of every local homeless response system.
32.776664 -96.796988