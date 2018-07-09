New hot line opened in Dallas to help unsheltered & homeless

DALLAS – A new hot line has been opened in Dallas for people who need help finding shelter and housing. Calls coming in from the street, shelters, safe havens and transitional housing, jails, and hospitals can now go through the Homeless Crisis Helpline (1-800-411-6802) and connect to the best resources to meet their needs.

The Homeless Crisis Helpline, announced Monday, is part of Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.

Calls to the helpline, which are toll-free, will be routed by situation.

MDHA’s new helpline is part of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Coordinated Access System (CAS), required at the heart of every local homeless response system.