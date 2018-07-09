Did You Know?: You’ll need more than the Texas summer to fry an egg on the sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We all know Summer in Texas ain't no joke!

Did you know the highest temperature recorded in Texas history was 120 degrees?

That's almost hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk! Though it'd probably take you more than 20 minutes to get it sunny side up.

According to the Library of Congress, it's actually possible to fry an egg on the sidewalk if you have the right supplies. For instance, a good heat conductor, like foil, and some concrete that's at least 158 degrees!

Now go out there and get crackin' on those scrambled eggs!