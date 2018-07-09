Did You Know?: Facebook’s ‘Like’ button almost didn’t happen!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, CA -- We love seeing those little blue thumbs pop up on our Facebook feed!

Did you know the "like" button was almost the "awesome" button?

Facebook engineer, Andrew Bosworth, and other engineers really want the "Awesome" button to be a thing. The idea, however, was vetoed by head hancho and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Maybe there's still hope! After all, the "dislike" button is still being tested, but was redesigned as an upvote/downvote feature.

Now it seems "likes" make the world go round!