Dallas cave explorer explains the dangers of Thai soccer team rescue

DALLAS -- One by one.

That's how divers are getting the Thai soccer team out of the cave they've been trapped in for over two weeks.

Eight boys are out and recovering in the hospital so far, leaving four more to go plus the team's coach.

Bill Steele has been a cave explorer for decades and thinks this could be the most complicated and dangerous rescue ever.

"The Navy Seals may be strong and well trained in diving, but diving in a cave in complete darkness with a ceiling over your head where you can't surface is a whole different thing," Steele explained.

So far the weather has cooperated, but mother nature is unpredictable which makes this a race against time.

"The biggest concern is that it not rain a lot more before they get them out because they've pumped a lot of water out in some of the areas that were flooded to the ceiling when they started this operation," Steele said. "So it's really a matter of acting fast and getting it done before it rains hard again."

The world sits and waits while the divers prepare for the third, and hopefully last, batch of the team to see sunlight for the first time in weeks.

Until then, it's just a waiting game.

Steele added, "I'd say given that they've gotten 8 out of 13 out already, it looks good for getting them all out."