Dallas artist spreading hope through necklace campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Love is a four letter word, but it holds so many meanings.

“I didn’t feel a lot of love,” says Dallas based artist and author Margaret Hulse. “I designed the necklace because I wanted to feel love.”

Hulse is talking about her Love Necklace Campaign.

It was almost as if the necklace was created on accident.

“I was sitting here in my studio working and I had some gold fill wire and I just scrolled the word love with the wire,” says Hulse.

However, for Hulse there is a deep, dark purpose.

“I’ll say it, it was just like a #MeToo situation.”

She was sexually assaulted.

“I went into a pretty deep depression.”

Hulse searching for hope, and she found herself with the necklace.

“So I put it on and I looked in the mirror and all of a sudden, I felt empowered in a new way. And so I thought okay, there is something to this.”

Hulse wanted others to find that love, too.

“I make them all here in my studio.”

If you buy from her love collection, she will hand deliver another necklace to a rape and crisis center of your choosing.

Hulse says, “As the campaign grows and women see other women wearing the necklace then they understand and they fell empowered to contact genesis if they are in a situation where they need that kind of resource.”

From brokenness, Hulse is spreading love to many women. They are funding hope by running their fingers over the four letter word, and believing that they are loved.

“We are all in points where we need help at some point, and so this is what I have, what I can give," she says.

Hulse is hoping this movement can be all about the community.

You can buy a love necklace here.