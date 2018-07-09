2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in Lewisville apartment burglary: police

LEWISVILLE - A 16-year-old is dead and another wounded after the pair allegedly broke into an apartment in Lewisville early Sunday morning.

Lewisville police say a resident of the unit at The Oaks Of Lewisville Apartments was the one who shot both teens. The deceased 16-year-old has not been identified; the other teen, 17-year-old Ivory Dewayne Tatum III, was found with injuries to the face. He was taken to a local hospital before being transported to the Lewisville Jail.

Tatum is now facing charges of burglary of habitation with intent of other felony.

The apartment resident was not injured.

