State of emergency declared in California due to wildfires

SANTA BARBARA, CA-- "Last night, approximately 25,000 people were evacuated in the Goleta area due to the Holiday fire. This rapidly spreading fire consumed approximately 100 acres and destroyed a number of homes, and it damaged several more." said Sheriff Bill Brown of Santa Barbara County.

A state of emergency has been declared in Santa Barbara, California due to wildfires in the area. The fire which started Friday night has already burned more than 20 structures. Firefighters are doing their best to contain the flames from spreading even more.

"We still have an open line out there. The firefighters are making great progress but there's still a lot of work to be done." said Captain Kendal Bortisser of the California Fire Department.

So, what started this massive wildfire? Well, that is still under investigation according to officials, but drought, intense winds and high temperatures aren't making it easy either and at least one person has died as result of the fires.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost their homes in this devastating fire. We know this is a terribly difficult time for them."

A difficult time firefighters are trying to make better.