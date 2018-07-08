Americans stuck in Haiti after riots break out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI--We all remember the price hike at the pump after Hurricane Harvey, some of us were even lucky just to find gas.

Well, things in Haiti turned ugly after the government raised gas prices so high, Haitians took to the streets in protest.

Things got so bad that a group of Americans from Georgia who were there on a volunteer mission couldn't leave the country.

Pastor Jason Webb and his team have been there ministering, helping and feeding those in need.

"There are some riots right now, the street is quiet but the roads are blocked. They are burning some tires," said the pastor of Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

However back at their church in Hartwell, a room full of prayer warriors gathered.

The team is safe now staying at a mission camp with armed guards.

"No one here has regrets, the gospel is worth it, the people of Haiti are worth it," said Webb.

In effort to bring peace to the capital, the government has since suspended its price surge.

Talk about getting gassed up!