Slain 2016 officers remembered by protest organizers

DALLAS-- "When the shots ran out, right around this corner, my soul looks back in terrible grief."

Exactly two years after the deadliest shooting in Dallas Police Department history, another memorial is held for those five cops who lost their lives that fateful day.

What started off a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest, organized by the Next Generation Action Network soon turned into a nightmare. Chants were soon met with the sound of gunshots as Micah Xavier Johnson opened fire near El Centro College. Targeting a group of officers; killing five and injuring nine others.

And today those officers are being honored by the same group who organized the protest that night.

"These officers died protecting our right to be out here and as far as I am concerned they died again protecting our city, protecting our nation even our world against police brutality," said Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood of Next Generation Action Network.

Memorials for the slain officers will continue throughout the weekend. Dallas won't soon forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our city safe.