San Antonio Zoo urges Toys ‘R’ Us executives to let Geoffrey the Giraffe become their ambassador

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- Parting is such sweet sorrow. To many of us the words, "I wanna be a Toys 'R' Us kid" still hit so close to home weeks after a picture of Geoffrey, the Toys 'R' Us giraffe, made it's way around social media.

And if you're one of those people, well, the San Antonio Zoo may have just found a way to keep Geoffrey and the memory of the kids' toy store alive.

Last week the zoo released a video in an effort to get the approval of Toys 'R' Us executives for Geoffrey to become the ambassador of their giraffe conservation program.

For almost six decades Geoffrey has warmed the hearts of families all over the world and it seems many of us aren't ready to let him go just yet.

But the San Antonio Zoo isn't the only one that still has Toys 'R' Us fever.

In Raleigh, North Carolina an anonymous donor bought $1 million worth of toys from several of the closing stores, emptying out the toy haven.

What makes the situation even more heart felt is that the donor says they plan to give the toys to needy children, but this generous person still hasn't been identified. Customers have made guesses that it could be billionaire Bill Gates or mega retail company Amazon. We probably won't know until the toys start popping up.

Until then, guess we "Toy 'R' Us Kids" at heart can keep the memory alive through the words of Geoffrey, "Don't ever grow up. Play on!"