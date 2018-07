Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Forth Worth police are investigating a shooting at a pawn shop that left one person dead.

The shooting happened yesterday afternoon just after 5:30 pm on the 1200 block of West Northside Drive.

When police arrived one man was lying in the street just outside of the store.

Witnesses say after hearing gunshots, they saw four men run out of the pawn shop and take off in a van.

If you have any information you are asked to call police.