Man arrested from viral video for stealing a Texas teen’s ‘MAGA’ hat and throwing drink in his face

UNIVERSAL CITY -- It's the video shared millions of times across the internet -- a teen in Texas gets a drink thrown in his face for wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat.

Police in Universal City, a town just outside of San Antonio, say they've arrested the suspected drink tosser.

30-year-old Kino Jimenez is in police custody this morning. According to MySanAntonio.com he's expected to be charged with theft of a person, which is a state felony.

Jimenez was caught on camera earlier this week, tossing a drink and ripping a 'MAGA' hat off the head of 16-year-old Hunter Richard.

The video quickly spread on social media. Even garnering the attention of Donald Trump Jr.

This is disgusting and a disgrace. No one should feel unsafe supporting their President @realDonaldTrump or #MAGA agenda. Imagine someone did this to an Obama supporter?!?! pic.twitter.com/ViFw0kNqKF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

The suspect's family is also getting attention, just not the kind they want.

Jimenez's brother says since the video's gone viral, people have looked up their home address and shared it online. Strangers are now coming up to their door.

But Jimenez's brother, who doesn't want his identity revealed for safety reasons, says he hasn't spoken to Jimenez in years. And he doesn't agree with his actions.

There are some unconfirmed reports out there the drink throwing incident was provoked by earlier comments, but hunter and his friends deny that.

Reports say Jimenez has been fired from a local bar where he worked part time. Bail has not been set.