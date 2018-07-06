‘High on Life’ bloggers fall to their death at Canadian waterfall

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA– Three YouTube video bloggers lost their lives after plunging from a waterfall in Canada.

Members of the group known as “High on Life,” Ryker, Megan, and Alexey were recovered from British Columbia’s the third tallest waterfall, Shannon Falls.

Megan Scraper, 29, slipped first, prompting the two men in their thirties to jump in. They both died attempting to save her. Their team posted a heartfelt message on their YouTube account.

“There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and the devastation that we’re all going through right now. They were three of the warmest, kindest, most driven and outgoing people that you could ever meet and the world has lost a great deal of light with they’re passing,” High On Life co-founder Parker Heuser said.

Heuser also recited a letter written by two of the video bloggers in hopes of encouraging fans.

“The world is vast and full of possibilities. Follow your bliss. Get out of your comfort zone. Stop looking for reasons why you can`t and look for reasons why you can. And… if you can, you should,’ Heuser read.

As their friends and loved ones work through their grief, they’ve asked for those who wish to help to either donate to their GoFundMe account or post something to commemorate ways you’ve been inspired by them using #HOLInspired.

Money raised from the GoFundMe will be used to support their memorials.

Though the tragedy of their death brings sadness to many. Their smiles will live forever thanks to technology.