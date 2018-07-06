Former Thai Navy Seals dies while helping soccer team trapped in a cave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHIANG RAI, THAILANDv-- A former Thai Navy Seal has died while helping rescue 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Petty Officer First Class Saman Kunan, 38, died after he ran out of air after delivering oxygen tanks to the boys. He was one of dozens of volunteers trying to help rescue the boys.

And now with the passing of Kunan, other volunteers say the mood has changed.

"Definitely you can feel it, that it has an effect," said Mikko Paasi, a volunteer diver. "But we're moving on, everybody is a professional, so we're trying to put it away, and avoid it ever happen again."

Thai officials are concern with the low levels of oxygen inside the cave . Volunteers are working around the clock to bring the young men- ages 11 to 16 to safety.

"Everybody's focusing on getting these boys out. Keeping them alive and getting them out," said Paasi

They have been trapped almost two weeks, after they went to explore the Thailand caves. They were discovered by two British volunteer divers a week later. Authorities are working on a plan to get the boys out safely. Tech billionaire Elon Musk will send a team of engineers from his company to help with the rescue.

The only way to save the soccer team is through a network of winding passages, some of which are flooded. It has taken experienced divers five hours to get to them and supply them with food and water. And after one death we can only hope someone finds a way to rescue them all quickly!