Dallas police need help looking for pantless Dodge truck driver for exposing himself to women

DALLAS -- Dallas police need your help in finding a suspect who is exposing himself to women.

Police say there have been a couple of incidents.

One happened on June 27th and the other the very next day on June 28th.

Two female victims say the male suspect was driving a red dodge ram. They noticed the man was not wearing any pants and exposed himself to the women.

They say the suspect covered his face but were able to get these photos.

If you have any information you are asked to please call police.