Dallas PD honors officers from 2016 ambush

DALLAS -- It's been two years since the deadliest day in Dallas police history.

July 7th, 2016 is a day we won't soon forget after a gunman opened fire downtown as a peaceful protest was coming to an end, killing five officers and injuring nine others.

Today, the Dallas PD and loved ones payed tribute to those fallen heroes including Officer Rogelio Santander who was killed earlier this year.

"We assemble here today as a celebration of life,"said Chief U. Renee Hall of Dallas PD. "These officers left a legacy and we need to honor that legacy by remembering them and remembering the families. Honoring you each and every day."

The 2016 ambush took the life of Officer Patrick Zamarripa, Officer Michael Krol, Sgt. Michael Smith, Senior. Cpl.l Lorne Ahrens and Dart Officer Brent Thompson.

"As we release these balloons today, and watch them ascend to the heavens, let it be a prayerful reminder of the five and added Officer Santander soul looking down upon us and asking that we no longer mourn their passing but instead we celebrate the life and that they lived," said Chief Hall.

White balloons with the words 'You are loved, You are missed, You are remembered' were let go by family members, as the officers names were called out. A plaque in honor of the fallen heroes will be placed outside the Dallas Police Department headquarters.