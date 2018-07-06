Daddy Knows Best: National Fried Chicken Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you haven't heard by now, it's National Fried Chicken Day! So, how do you like your fried chicken? Newsfix caught up with Gary McMillian, owner of Daddy Mac’s Chicken in Dallas – who explains how to create the perfect piece.

"A juicy piece of chicken with a crust that's kind of crispy, not too greasy,” McMillian said. "A good seasoning on top of it makes a big difference also."

As far the best sides to have with your bird?

"Can’t lose with French fries of course, for me they just go together perfectly,” McMillian told Newsfix. "Okra as well."

Dang, I’m hungry now. How are you celebrating National Fried Chicken Day?