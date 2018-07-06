Construction worker killed from exposure to sewer gas in West Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A construction worker is dead and two are in the hospital after exposure to sewer gas in Dallas.

Officials say a sewer line ruptured at the bottom of a 30-foot hole where the men were working.

The rupture happened about 2:30 Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Singleton Boulevard and Sea Harbor Road.

When firefighters arrived they had to pull the men out who had passed out at the bottom of the trench.

The men were taken to the hospital where one of them died. Their names have not yet been released.