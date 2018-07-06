48 Texas gas stations ordered to pay $167K for price gouging during Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- Next month will make a year since Hurricane Harvey wrecked the Houston area. But one line of business that is just now facing the damage done in the aftermath are the 48 Texas gas stations that decided it would be a good idea to hike up prices during that critical time last year. Thirty-nine of those stations are right here in North Texas.

Now, as part of a settlement with the state , those stations are going to have to dish out the duckets, about $167,000 worth.

"Back when Hurricane Harvey hit, Texans were paying roughly between $2.50 and $2.60 on average for a gallon of regular gasoline," Daniel Armbruster, of AAA Texas, said. "So the Texas Attorney General's office indicated that $3.99 and over was certainly price gouging"

A station in Garland, TX was among the hardest hit , being ordered to pay back the most at nearly $15,000

And if you ever feel like you've been a victim of price gouging, there is something you can do.

"Alert the Attorney General's office. Make sure you keep up with your receipts any proof that you document that you were a victim of price gouging," Armbruster said.

The settlement was made between the consumer protection division and the 48 stations, and victims of price gouging can submit claims to the Texas Attorney General through September 10th.