Tarrant County warns public of increased auto thefts during ‘Watch Your Car’ month

TARRANT COUNTY -- The summer heat has settled in North Texas, robbing us of all things cold and hydrating! But, officials in Tarrant County say there's another set of thieves you need to keep an on as well.

"July is 'Watch Your Car' month. We find that as temperatures go up so do the number of auto thefts that occur," Jesse Minton, a detective with Tarrant Region Auto Crime Task Force, said. "June, July and August are what we find to be the busiest months of the year for these type of property crimes."

The county declared July "Watch Your Car Month" several years ago, but it's still something that plagues people around the DFW area. And, many times car owners hand their vehicle or personal belongings over on a silver platter by leaving their doors unlocked or even worse.

"The biggest thing that we notice is keys left in the car. If I could get keys not left around I could reduce auto theft in half," Minton said.

He says in Texas the type of vehicle that tops the list of stolen cars is pickup trucks. So here's how to prevent cars and items inside from being stolen.

"The big thing is do not leave your keys laying around. The other thing is park in well lit areas, if you can park car in your garage its always safer."

Minton also says always remember to taken valuable items indoors instead of leaving them in you car.

So next time, think twice before walking away, or you may end up making a hot and sweaty trek on foot!