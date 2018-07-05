Someone shot through the closed doors of two separate Grapevine apartments, police looking for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE -- Grapevine police are investigating two shootings that sent two people to the hospital.

The first shooting happened on Tuesday shortly after 8pm. Officers were called to the Village on the Creek Apartments on Mustang Drive.

Witnesses say four bullets were fired into the door of an apartment, but no one was hurt.

30 minutes later another shooting was reported at the Encore Apartments on the same block.

The suspect fired several shots through the closed door of an apartment. A man and a woman were hit by multiple bullets and taken to the hospital.

Police believe the two incidents could be related and are investigating.

The names of the victims have not been released.