Shane Allen gets vocal check up for ‘Hairspray’ debut

DALLAS - You see me here every day on Morning Dose, but what some of you may not know about me is I do a little stage acting on the side.

I've played Roger in Rent, I've done Annie, The Laramie Project, and a bunch of other shows. It's been about six years since I've been on stage.

But that changes this weekend when I appear in the Tony Award-winning Dallas Theater Center's production of Hairspray: The Musical at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas.

Now, I must warn you, a small portion of the video may not be for the squeemish. You'll see the inner workings of my vocal cords.

But you also see me rehearsing with a very talented cast for my role as Corny Collins in Hairpsray. And, because it's been so long since I've been onstage singing, I thought I should get my voice checked out -- so I went to Baylor Hospital's Voice Center in Dallas.

They checked my lung capacity, how long I can hold a note, my vocal range, (results in the video) and the highlight, for me, at least: A camera goes where one has never gone before.

The specially-made camera looked over the back of my tongue at my voice box while I followed instructions for the test. And the diagnosis? I was a little hoarse -- which I knew -- and I need to drink more water.

Post exam paperwork in hand, I'm ready to head back to rehearsal.

If you're in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Hairspray The Musical opens this weekend.