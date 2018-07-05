Shane Allen gets vocal check up for ‘Hairspray’ debut

Posted 10:59 pm, July 5, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:58PM, July 5, 2018

DALLAS - You see me here every day on Morning Dose, but what some of you may not know about me is I do a little stage acting on the side.

I've played Roger in Rent, I've done Annie, The Laramie Project, and a bunch of other shows. It's been about six years since I've been on stage.

But that changes this weekend when I appear in the Tony Award-winning Dallas Theater Center's production of Hairspray: The Musical at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas.

Now, I must warn you, a small portion of the video may not be for the squeemish. You'll see the inner workings of my vocal cords.

Related Story
Enter to win tickets to see Hairspray at the AT&T Performing Arts Center!

But you also see me rehearsing with a very talented cast for my role as Corny Collins in Hairpsray. And, because it's been so long since I've been onstage singing, I thought I should get my voice checked out -- so I went to Baylor Hospital's Voice Center in Dallas.

They checked my lung capacity, how long I can hold a note, my vocal range, (results in the video) and the highlight, for me, at least: A camera goes where one has never gone before.

The specially-made camera looked over the back of my tongue at my voice box while I followed instructions for the test. And the diagnosis? I was a little hoarse -- which I knew -- and I need to drink more water.

Post exam paperwork in hand, I'm ready to head back to rehearsal.

If you're in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Hairspray The Musical opens this weekend.

Related stories