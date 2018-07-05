Man dies after assault at Mildred L. Dunn Park in Dallas, police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas police are investigating a murder that happened last night inside Mildred L. Dunn Park.

The incident happened on Carpenter Avenue just before 3:30 am, when witnesses saw an unknown male suspect physically assaulting the victim.

According to the Dallas Morning News, witnesses say one of the men got on top of the other during the assault. The victim died at the scene as a result of the assault.

The suspect fled from the scene on a bicycle.

If you have any information you are asked to please call the police: Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com

32.764133 -96.749572