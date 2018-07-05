London mayor approves for ‘Trump Baby’ blimp to be flown during Trump’s next UK visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, UK -- Some London protesters are rolling a very unusual welcome mat for President Trump's three-day visit in the UK next week.

A 'Trump Baby' blimp could take to the friendly skies near the UK Parliament after the Mayor Sadiq Khan of London gave protesters the okay.

It's about 19-feet high, has an orange like-hue along with a safety pinned diaper, cellphone in hand, and topped with golden hair.

'Trump Baby' blimp approved to fly over London during Trump visit: https://t.co/yRoHO1X1lv pic.twitter.com/9XtMkyKDgV — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2018

A spokesperson for Mayor Khan says he's a strong supporter of citizens having the right to a peaceful protest and knows this can come in many shapes and sizes.

Over 10,000 supporters signed a petition and about a thousand people contributed nearly £16,000, which is roughly $21,000, to get the campaign afloat.

But not everyone's crazy about the idea. This has generated the thought about what the UK reaction would have been if there were a giant, somewhat unflattering, blimp of the queen when the Prime Minister of Great Britain came to visit a few weeks ago.

The spokesperson added that approval is also needed by the Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic Service in order for it fly, so it's not a done deal quite yet

And if approved the baby blimp will soar for about two hours on July 13th as the "Stop Trump" march takes place in central London.

Regardless of what happens, as of now plans are in motion to get this public display of opposition up, up, and away!